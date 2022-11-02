Farmers launch tractor protest against manure action plans
Flemish farmers are today protesting against new measures to improve the quality of groundwater. Offices of the manure bank in Bruges, Hasselt and Herentals were targeted. Farmers drove a hundred tractors to the bank in Herentals (Antwerp Province). They fear for the survival of their businesses if a new manure action plan is implemented. A draft leaked at the weekend spoke of a lower general manure norm and for some farming land a harvest ban from 1 September.