Horror wedding for Evelien and Wesley from De Panne

After the dessert a face painter applied make-up to all the guests in a style reminiscent of the Mexican Feast of the Dead. Chianti, the Italian wine from “The Silence of the Lambs” stands on all the tables and there is a masque of Hannibal the Cannibal. Every single table at the wedding party has been decorated to conjure up the atmosphere of a particular horror classic.

All the items come from Evelien’s personal collection. There are the gloves of child killer Freddy Krueger as well as the Chucky horror doll. Evelien wears a red dress: “It’s the colour of love” she says, but also the colour of blood and vampires”.

“It was my pa who gave me this passion for horror” explains the 38-year-old. “He loved horror movies. As a child I used to sneak downstairs to watch from behind an armchair. Sometimes I fell asleep and my father carried me upstairs to bed. I can feel his presence here today”.

Evelien also has further plans. She’s already thinking about her wooden wedding anniversary in five years time with skeletons and floating eyes. “It’s going to be great, but don’t tell Wesley just yet”.

Her hubby is still in the dark.