Smart cameras to fine mobile phone use at the wheel

Mobile phone use at the wheel is one of the most important traffic infractions in Belgium. An investigation conducted by traffic institute Vias revealed that drivers spend 2% of their time behind the wheel with a mobile in their hand. Among drivers of delivery vans the figure rises to 4%.

It's federal mobility minister Gilkinet (Francophone green) who is launching the pilot. A first pilot was conducted by Vias on the Antwerp orbital in 2020 but nobody was fined at this time. Now actual fines will be meted out.

The minister’s office insists that all rules guaranteeing drivers’ privacy will be observed during the trial. During the pilot an officer will also check the smart camera images to ensure an infringement has actually occurred.

On Friday it should become clear which police zones will take part. The pilot will operate in Brussels and in two municipalities in Flanders and two in Wallonia.