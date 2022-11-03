Another explosion in Wilrijk as the same street is being targeted

The explosion happened around 2 o'clock in the morning. It is still being investigated which kind of explosive was used exactly, but it was enough to damage the front door of the targeted house and two cars.

There was an explosion in the same street last weekend when the house of an elderly woman was targeted, but police say that was a mistake. A suspect car was spotted after the explosion, bearing a Dutch number plate. It was trying to leave the scene unnoticed with the lights out.

A surveillance camera was installed in the street after the previous incident and it immediately proved its value. Police managed to track down the vehicle and detained two suspects, two Dutch men of 22 and 27.