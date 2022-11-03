Travelling remains a priority for many Belgians, despite the crisis

Piet Demeyere of TUI told the VRT that "if you compare it to the situation in 2019, the last holidays before corona, then we are more or less status-quo now."

Challengers Sunweb are even seeing an increase in the number of bookings, says Matthijs Ten Brink: "Taking a break and going on holiday remain top priorities in people's lives. They make sure they have the time and the means to get this arranged."

However, there may be a small shift towards cheaper packages, estimates Ten Brink, from Spain to Greece, or from Greece to Turkey. This being said, skiing holidays remain popular, despite prices having gone up 10 percent.