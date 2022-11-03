Limburg foresters can use paintball guns to scare off possible "problematic wolves"
The Agency concerned with our Nature and Forests (ANB or Agentschap Natuur en Bos) has a paintball gun ready in case there would be problems with wolves roaming the Limburg area. This was reported by Het Belang van Limburg and confirmed to the VRT. The idea comes from the Netherlands, where paintball guns are already being used when wolves venture out too close to humans in the Hoge Veluwe National Park.
There have been reports of wolves coming too close to humans - both visitors and professionals - in the Hoge Veluwe NP. This may also become an issue in Limburg province, where several wolves are roaming.
ANB spokesman Jeroen Denaeghel told the VRT that a paintball gun is ready, but only as a prevention measure for the moment. "We haven't used it so far. We will only do so if a wolf would approach a human being from too close, which means 30 metres. Then, we are talking of a problem situation. The protocol says that in that case, using a paintball gun is one of the options."
By using a paintball gun, the wolf will link humans to danger again: "The shot will cause a short pain. Wolves will make the link with humans, get frightened and will not return again."
It is not a new measure: the paintball gun has been ready since an attack on a herd of sheep in Houthalen-Helchteren.