Limburg foresters can use paintball guns to scare off possible "problematic wolves"

There have been reports of wolves coming too close to humans - both visitors and professionals - in the Hoge Veluwe NP. This may also become an issue in Limburg province, where several wolves are roaming.

ANB spokesman Jeroen Denaeghel told the VRT that a paintball gun is ready, but only as a prevention measure for the moment. "We haven't used it so far. We will only do so if a wolf would approach a human being from too close, which means 30 metres. Then, we are talking of a problem situation. The protocol says that in that case, using a paintball gun is one of the options."

By using a paintball gun, the wolf will link humans to danger again: "The shot will cause a short pain. Wolves will make the link with humans, get frightened and will not return again."

It is not a new measure: the paintball gun has been ready since an attack on a herd of sheep in Houthalen-Helchteren.