Another explosion at a house in Antwerp (Berchem), suspect arrested

The explosion took place around 3:20 last night. The front door was damaged, but nobody got injured. The judicial authorities investigate a possible link with the drugs scene.

A suspect was apprehended in the area: "It's a man of 42 years old. He will be questioned today to see whether he is actually involved in the attack", says Kato Belmans of the judicial authorities.

It is another incident at the house, after it was smeared with graffiti, after a shooting at after a car was set on fire in the close area. It is also possible that attack()s have been prevented.