Belgian football clubs make it four, setting a first for Belgium in Europe

KAA Gent received Molde of Norway and had to win to qualify for the next round of the Conference League, in February. Belgian Cup winners Gent were the best team but failed to score before the break.

As the rain kept pouring down, Gent steamrolled through after the break with playmaker Andrew Hjulsager opening the score, 1-0. Defender Bruno Godeau soon added a second one, breaking the Norwegian resistance. Skipper Sven Kums added a third one, with striker Hugo Cuypers making it 4-0 from the penalty spot.

Anderlecht also had to win in Silkeborg, Denmark, and eventually survived a real thriller. Things were looking bright for the Brussels club after an early Lior Refaelov goal and when Silkeborg were reduced to 10 men before the break.

Still, Silkeborg fought back and had the best chances in the second half. Anderlecht goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge made a crucial save in the dying minutes of the game, after which substitute Benito Raman doubled the score, 0-2.

In the Europa League, Union Saint-Gilles lost their first match in this campaign, 0-1 at home against Union Berlin. However, the Belgians were already sure of winning their group after taking 13 points in 5 matches. Earlier, Club Brugge drew 0-0 at Leverkusen, taking second place in their group.