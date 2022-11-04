Care homes refuse new residents due to a shortage of staff: "A fundamental problem"

Johan Staes of the Independent Flemish Care Network told the VRT that all 222 independent Flemish nursing homes and care homes are battling a shortage of staff. There are about 2,500 vacancies for nurses, but only 500 are seeking a job. As a result, 1 in 10 care homes have suspended the intake of new residents.

Staes sees a double problem: the baby boom generation is making its entry in care homes, while at the same time many staff members are retiring. "There is a fundamental problem, and it starts at university. The training does not involve care for the elderly, except for the first year. But more attention should be paid to internships in the care sector. Actually, this is one of the biggest challenges in the sector."

There is no magic formula to solve the problem straightaway, but Staes hopes that more flexibility can be possible where the framework for newcomers is concerned.