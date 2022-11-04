Nicole & Hugo had various hits, including "Goeiemorgen, morgen" and "Pastorale". A first showing at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 has to be scrapped when Nicole falls ill.

Nicole Josy - an artist name for Nicole Van Pamel which she dopts at 14 years of age - marries Hugo in December 1971. It is the start of a successful partnership - both in their private lives and on stage, as the duo Nicole & Hugo. "Our secret was to straighten things out before we went to sleep, after we had a fight", Nicole said last year.

In 1973 Nicole & Hugo make it to the Eurovision Song Contest after all with "Baby, baby". Though they end in last place in Luxemburg, their act in the "Las Vegas-style" purple suits and their particular choreography catch the attention.

Nicole Josy died after suffering a fall in her house. A condolence register will be opened in the municipality of Wemmel.