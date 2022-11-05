Five badly hurt after ghost driver crashes into taxi

The accident happened on the E17 Ghent-Antwerp motorway around 3AM this morning. The head-on collision meant the taxi driver and his three passengers were all trapped in the wreckage. Fire-fighters struggled to free them. The passenger seated next to the driver is in the worst condition and was taken to hospital fighting for his life, but everyone in the taxi has serious injuries.

The ghost driver too is badly hurt. The 24-year-old was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. His licence has been withdrawn and he will soon face a day in court.

The motorway had to be closed for a time while the wreckage was cleared.