Great War tourism rebounds but Brits lag behind
Great War tourism in the Westhoek District of West Flanders is recovering. Before the pandemic tourism linked to the Great War attracted 415,000 mainly British visitors to the battlefields and sites linked to the conflict. The West Flemish tourism office hopes that 300,000 tourists will visit the Westhoek this year – a big improvement on figures notched up during the pandemic.
But in the recovery numbers of UK tourists are lagging behind other nationalities. Brexit and the economic challenges faced by many people in the UK are being blamed.