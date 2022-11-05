Monty Python quote incorporated into the Dutch language

It's not unusual for British words or sentences to end up in the Van Dale if they have been taken into common usage by Dutch-speakers in Flanders, the Netherlands, the Dutch Caribbean or Suriname. Earlier this year the quote “Don’t mention the war” from the TV series Fawlty Towers was also included.

Van Dale editor-in-chief Ton den Boon says the quote has become synonymous for a quick, near absurd transition. You’re talking about one thing and then you switch to a different subject. The phrase is used to make the transition”.