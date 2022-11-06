Foreign News
archive photo: caving can be a dangerous experience
24-hour rescue to free injured Belgian caver

A Belgian speleologist has been freed from a cave in the French department of Herault after a rescue operation in the south of the country that lasted 24 hours.  Over 60 firefighters assisted by experts took part in the operation to free the Belgian.

Colin Clapson

The 47-year-old descended into the cave together with a party of 8 people.  The Belgian was injured after making a 3-metre fall. The accident happened at the end of a twisting gallery several hours travel from the entrance.  He broke an arm and suffered several more injuries.

Warm clothing and a tent kept him warm during the rescue.  He was also in permanent contact with a doctor.

The caver was taken from the cave on a stretcher and ferried to hospital in Montpellier.

