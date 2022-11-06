24-hour rescue to free injured Belgian caver
A Belgian speleologist has been freed from a cave in the French department of Herault after a rescue operation in the south of the country that lasted 24 hours. Over 60 firefighters assisted by experts took part in the operation to free the Belgian.
The 47-year-old descended into the cave together with a party of 8 people. The Belgian was injured after making a 3-metre fall. The accident happened at the end of a twisting gallery several hours travel from the entrance. He broke an arm and suffered several more injuries.
Warm clothing and a tent kept him warm during the rescue. He was also in permanent contact with a doctor.
The caver was taken from the cave on a stretcher and ferried to hospital in Montpellier.