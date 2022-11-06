24-hour rescue to free injured Belgian caver

The 47-year-old descended into the cave together with a party of 8 people. The Belgian was injured after making a 3-metre fall. The accident happened at the end of a twisting gallery several hours travel from the entrance. He broke an arm and suffered several more injuries.

Warm clothing and a tent kept him warm during the rescue. He was also in permanent contact with a doctor.

The caver was taken from the cave on a stretcher and ferried to hospital in Montpellier.