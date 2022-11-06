Brussels police target Albanian drug traffickers

A Brussels police spokesperson confirmed that a gang trafficking cocaine had been in their sights for quite a while. On 27 October an examining magistrate OKed searches in several hotels and premises on the Antwerpsesteenweg.

Two men were arrested at one hotel. 1.5 kilos of cocaine were retrieved from one hotel room. 86 packs of cocaine as well as a balance and wrappings were found in another.

By coincidence during the raid on the Antwerpsesteenweg police encountered a young man known to the authorities. Marihuana in packs ready for sale were found in a flat together with cannabis and over 2,500 euros in cash. The third suspect wasn’t linked to the ongoing enquiry.