Can Belgium weigh on the climate conference?

Belgium has sent a 125-person delegation: politicians, civil servants, experts and NGO workers. The Belgian delegation includes ministers from the federal and the devolved administration. The Belgian stand at the conference needs to be agreed by all parties. Some Belgian participants contacted by VRT speak of an opportunity to set greater ambitious targets, while others compared the COP to the Motor Show, where countries set out a stall and try and convince people how well they are doing.

This time round Belgian ministers travel to Sharm-el-Sheikh with an agreed climate plan. Belgium is pledging to finance climate action to the tune of 138 million euros each year. These funds will mainly be targeted on the poorest African nations to help them deal with climate change.

Belgium is represented at the conference negotiating table by the European Union delegation. Every morning the member states will gather to finetune their position. Ahead of that Belgian governments too meet to decide the Belgian position.

Flemish climate minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) isn’t travelling to Egypt in person in protest against the country’s human rights’ record and will take part in the talks remotely. The Brussels climate minister and the federal international development minister won’t be participating in person either.

This time round it was Ms Demir’s turn to represent Belgian regions. Her office says she will follow meetings remotely and points to the fact that in its opinion there is nothing particularly new on the table. The EU will defend its commitments. No new commitments are planned. The office of the federal climate minister didn’t seem particularly impressed by Ms Demir’s physical absence when contacted by VRT.

Flanders’ ambition is to defend what has already been decided, while the federal climate ministry might like to ask more from the big economies now the limitation of emissions isn’t progressing to schedule.

Developing countries are seeking funds from richer nations to compensate them for climate catastrophes that have already occurred. Last year Wallonia committed a million euros for loss and damage payments. Flanders has no current plans for a similar commitment. However, Flemish international development minister Jambon (nationalist) notes that Flemish international development policy has an important link to the climate.

Ms Demir’s office argues the position of big blocs and the big polluters will determine the outcome of COP27. But Peter Wittoeck, the chief Belgian negotiator, believes Belgium can weigh on the conference. He says decisions need to be taken by consensus and that every country counts. He also points to a tradition of smaller countries punching above their weight. At the Paris climate conference Belgium joined Sweden, Denmark and Luxembourg to weigh heavily on the EU position when it came to an article on the international market for emission rights.

And, of course, Belgium will also play a role thanks to its experts. Experts form part of the EU delegation and here Belgium is strongly represented.