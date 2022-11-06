Extended Francophone break is boost to tourism on Flemish coast

The new extended half-term break in Francophonia meant that for Francophone pupils and their parents the half-term break got underway on the evening of 21 October – two weeks ahead of their Flemish counterparts. The West Flemish tourism board confirms that many Francophones made use of the first week of the break to flock to the coast. Overnight stays were up 40% with a 5% increase in day-tripper numbers too.

In comparison with last year visitor numbers recording overnight stays during the traditional half-term break week were up a full 7%. There was a 30% surge in the number of day-trippers.

Westtoer recorded 1.2 million overnight stays over the entire break. The four-day 1 November weekend was popular with hotels reporting 90% occupancy rates. Westtoer says the fine weather and the ability for many people to take the eve of 1 November off too explain the popularity.

“The changes to the holiday schedule have had an impact on spending” says Westtoer. “The tourist season has widened. Spreading out the holidays in time and space is an important aspect of contemporary tourism” the organisation notes.