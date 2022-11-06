Mural commemorates Antwerp homeless who died on same night

“Two people, who were entirely unconnected, died that night” says Antwerp Straatoverleg president Nieke Everts. “They each had their own life story. That event made quite an impact”.

Mike and Wesley are commemorated in the underground bike shelter. The mural shows a drawing by Fran van Gysegem and a poem by Elli Severino Fernandes. “It’s located between Central Station and the Astrid metro station, a place where many homeless people live but also where lots of people scurry past” says Nieke.

“Most people die surrounded by friends and family, in hospital or at home. Living on the street and dying there is something quite different”.

Thirty-five people attended the unveiling. “That’s a symbolic figure” explains Nieke. “It’s the number of homeless that our people encountered during their evening round at Central Station”.

Those present formed a circle. The mural was unveiled by Tom, a friend of Mike’s who was there on that fateful evening. Poetess Elli was going to read her poem but let Tom do it instead. “A very powerful moment” said Nieke.