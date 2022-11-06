Two spectators killed at Condroz Rally

The car was catapulted over the wall and landed on the spectators. Liege public prosecutors have identified the victims as a 16-year-old girl from Hannut in Liege Province and an 18-year-old young man from Huy (Liege Province).



Benoît Galland, the spokesman for the rally, says one official and one spectator have been taken to hospital with injuries but are not critically injured.



Firefighters from across the area have been dispatched to the scene.

It's not the first time the rally has claimed victims. Two spectators were killed in 2011 and in 2018 a copilot died.



The Royal Motor Club of Huy from Liege Province and the RACB, the Royal Automobile Club Belgium, have sent their condolences to the stricken families. A judicial investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the accident.

The race leadership cancelled the final test and neutralised the result of the race in which the accident occurred.

There are reports the spectators hit were standing in an unauthorised zone. Eyewitnesses say spectators at the rally often don’t take too much heed of safety measures. “People light fireworks and some people consume large quantities of alcohol” one spectator told VRT.

These are the first pictures of the accident scene.