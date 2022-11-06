Vanthourenhout victorious in cyclocross European championships
Belgium’s Michael Vanthourenhout is the new European cyclocross champion. Vanthourenhout managed to shake off the top favourite, Dutchman Lars van der Haar, on the flanks of the Namur Citadel and completed the course in 1 hour 06’47”.
Team leader Jurgen Mettepenningen can’t disguise his joy. Once again, he has a champion in the team.
Van der Haar finished second 40 seconds behind the leader. Without the challenge from Dutchman the race would have been a rather boring affair, cyclocross aficionados maintain.
Vanthourenhout was not the only Belgian to meet with success. Laurens Sweeck finished third to take the bronze.