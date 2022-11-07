64-year-old man stabs his 58-year-old wife to death

The woman was killed on Saturday morning. Her husband called the emergency services to report that she had been stabbed. When they arrived at the couple’s home paramedics found the man with serious injuries and he was taken to hospital. They tried to revive the woman. However, the paramedics’ efforts were to no avail and she died at the scene.

In a press statement the Leuven Judicial Authorities said that "Given the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death a murder investigation has been launched”.

"The forensic lab, a team from the judicial police and a police surgeon attended the scene as did an Examining Magistrate. An initial investigation found that the woman had been stabbed. The victim’s husband was arrested in hospital the same day”.