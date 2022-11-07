64-year-old man stabs his 58-year-old wife to death
A 58-year-old woman has died after being stabbed by her 64-year-old husband in the village of Schaffen, near Diest in Flemish Brabant. The woman’s husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The woman was killed on Saturday morning. Her husband called the emergency services to report that she had been stabbed. When they arrived at the couple’s home paramedics found the man with serious injuries and he was taken to hospital. They tried to revive the woman. However, the paramedics’ efforts were to no avail and she died at the scene.
In a press statement the Leuven Judicial Authorities said that "Given the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death a murder investigation has been launched”.
"The forensic lab, a team from the judicial police and a police surgeon attended the scene as did an Examining Magistrate. An initial investigation found that the woman had been stabbed. The victim’s husband was arrested in hospital the same day”.
Confession
The man has since been questioned by police and an Examining Magistrate. He has admitted stabbing his wife.
"His motive is currently the subject of further investigation. The suspect was questioned by the Examining Magistrate today and arrested on suspicion of murder. He will appear before magistrates on Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing”, the Leuven Judicial Authorities told journalists.