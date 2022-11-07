Man in a critical condition after being glassed in an Antwerp bar

The fight broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The man was taken to hospital with serious cuts. His condition is described as life-threatening.

Other people that were in the bar at the time of the incident tried to stop the man’s bleeding while they waited for paramedics to arrive. An ambulance brought the man to hospital where he underwent an emergency operation.

The man’s assailant has yet to be detained. The area around the bar was cordoned off while forensics officers gathered evidence. Witnesses were also questioned and CCTV footage has been examined to try and ascertain the circumstances that led to the fight.