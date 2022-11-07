Police officer accuses East Flemish Mayor of “threats and abuse of power”
A police officer that works in the East Flemish municipality of Haaltert has lodged an official complaint against the local Mayor. He accuses her of having made threats and of having abused the powers she has entrusted to her as Mayor.
The police officer had issued parking tickets to some of those that attended a dinner event organised by the Mayor’s party, the Flemish nationalist N-VA. During the event numerous vehicles were parked illegally and a local resident contacted the police to report this.
A police officer came to the scene and repeatedly asked those attending the event to move their cars. When they failed to respond to his request the police officer started issuing parking tickets.
The Mayor of Haaltert Veerle Baeyens (photo above) started filming the police officer on her telephone. She even called the Judicial Authorities and the policeman’s commanding officer asking them to “call him to book”. She is alleged to have even gone so far as to ask the local police commissioners to sack him.
"Threats and abuse of power"
The policeman’s solicitor says that this is a clear case of threats having been made by and abuse of power on the part of the Mayor. He has lodged an official complaint with the judicial Authorities.
Meanwhile, the unions that represent police officers in Haaltert have issued a strike notice. If and when they will strike will be decided later on Monday. An extraordinary meeting of the local council where councillors will be able to vote on whether the still have confidence in Mayor Baeyens will also be held.