Police officer accuses East Flemish Mayor of “threats and abuse of power”

The police officer had issued parking tickets to some of those that attended a dinner event organised by the Mayor’s party, the Flemish nationalist N-VA. During the event numerous vehicles were parked illegally and a local resident contacted the police to report this.

A police officer came to the scene and repeatedly asked those attending the event to move their cars. When they failed to respond to his request the police officer started issuing parking tickets.

The Mayor of Haaltert Veerle Baeyens (photo above) started filming the police officer on her telephone. She even called the Judicial Authorities and the policeman’s commanding officer asking them to “call him to book”. She is alleged to have even gone so far as to ask the local police commissioners to sack him.