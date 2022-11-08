“It’s a fight for survival” says PM De Croo at COP27

Belgian Premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has addressed the COP27, the UN climate conference in Sharm-el-Sheikh (Egypt). The prime minister told the conference the fight against climate change was a fight for our physical survival and a fight to maintain social cohesion. The premier also had a special message for the world’s youth. He asked them to stop extreme climate actions like the throwing of paint at works of art. “We must work together” he said. "Go study science. Build coalitions. Reach out to people with different ideas, because that is the moment when real change is happening".

