Cheap internet for people on low income from 2024

A social tariff for telecom services has existed for over three decades now. It means people on low income get an 11.50 euros discount on subscription fees. The tariff isn’t applied automatically.

Belgian telecom minister Petra De Sutter (Flemish green) believes the existing scheme is not a success: “Only 200,000 households use it and it’s no guarantee for the cheapest subscription. I want to ensure fewer people miss out. Not being able to afford the internet leads to social exclusion”.

The new social internet tariff will provide 150 GB a month at a speed of at least 30 Mbps.

To qualify applicants will have to meet the same conditions as for the original social energy tariff. This means people who qualify for the social energy tariff only after conditions were relaxed, won’t qualify. The new social internet tariff will be available e.g. to people on minimum income benefit, people reliant on benefits from social services and the disabled.

“The tariff is linked to income. People who qualify will be informed” says Minister De Sutter. “This letter will allow you to get your provider to switch you to social internet tariff. A click of the mouse will be sufficient for the provider to check you qualify. The service can start immediately”.

The social tariff isn’t being extended to mobile phone services because sufficient cheap contracts already exist on the market.