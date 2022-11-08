COVID-19 latest: fewer than 900 patients in hospital

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 48 – down 28% on the week.

61 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 2% on the week.

The number of PCR tests is down 45% on the week.

32,959 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.83 – up 5% on the week. A hundred people pass the virus on to 83 others and the pandemic is shrinking.

9,190,085 people have had two jabs and are fully vaccinated. 7,221,015 people received the first booster. 3,675,653 people have had the second or fall booster.