“Asbestos certificate required from 23 November”

To reach this goal the presence of asbestos needs to be mapped out. The government believes people are not always aware of the presence of asbestos and often are unable to recognise it. Asbestos in poor condition can be safely removed. The new certificate should help to identify issues and tell owners where there are problems.

The certificate is only required for properties built before 2001. It is needed prior to a sale, but also when somebody acquires a (stake in a) property through marriage or as a gift. The certificate will be required for all properties built prior to 2001 by 2032. Landlords will also have to apply for one and provide the information to tenants.

The certificate has to be drawn up by an expert working for a recognised company. Experts have followed special training, have passed a test and work independently. He or she will carry out a non-destructive investigation to check on the presence of materials that could pose a risk. Samples may be taken. These can be checked in a lab and provide a good indication for the presence of asbestos.

A basic asbestos certificate will cost at least 500 euros. There are no fixed prices. Experts can charge what they like.

The certificate will list which materials in the property contain asbestos and the best way to make them safe. The document only provides information on visible parts of your property because he or she doesn’t knock down walls. It’s quite possible other hidden asbestos-containing materials are present. Buyers will receive the certificate that should provide them with information on potential risks at the property. People are advised to discuss the results of an examination with the expert to learn whether asbestos present needs to be removed, what the best way is and how much this will cost.