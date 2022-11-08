Surge in reports of sextortion

“Conmen will send you a message claiming that your computer has been hacked and that they have taken compromising images of you e.g. while you were viewing pornography. The conmen threaten to distribute the images on the internet unless you cough up. Usually they require an untraceable payment in bitcoins” says Katrien Eggers of the Centre for Cybersecurity.

“If you didn’t share any intimate pictures of yourself with others, the conmen are bluffing. Don’t agree to make any payment and file a complaint with the police” says Katrien Eggers.

Often in these cases the conmen don’t even possess any compromising images.

“Also report the case to Safe On Web. In this way others can be warned and fraudulent links can be immobilised to protect other people”.