Surge in reports of sextortion
Safe On Web, the digital reporting counter for cyber crime, has received a record number of reports about sextortion. In cases of extortion blackmailers claim they possess compromising photos of the victim of a sexual nature e.g. naked. They demand cash in order not to publish the material on social media or distribute it further. In recent days Safe On Web received over 4,500 reports.
“Conmen will send you a message claiming that your computer has been hacked and that they have taken compromising images of you e.g. while you were viewing pornography. The conmen threaten to distribute the images on the internet unless you cough up. Usually they require an untraceable payment in bitcoins” says Katrien Eggers of the Centre for Cybersecurity.
“If you didn’t share any intimate pictures of yourself with others, the conmen are bluffing. Don’t agree to make any payment and file a complaint with the police” says Katrien Eggers.
Often in these cases the conmen don’t even possess any compromising images.
“Also report the case to Safe On Web. In this way others can be warned and fraudulent links can be immobilised to protect other people”.