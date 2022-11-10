Martinez unveils Red Devil line up

Romelu Lukaku though injured and recovering from a hamstring injury has been selected. He’s the Red Devils’ top scorer notching up 68 goals in 102 international games.

“He’s not medically fit at the minute” says Martinez but is in physiotherapy and “will get every minute until the day before the match to get fit”.

“We believe Lukaku will certainly be fit for the knock-out phase”.

Four players are being kept on stand-by: Denayer, Heynen, Lukebakio and Saelemaekers.

Loïs Openda, a player with a completely different profile, is being added to numbers 9 Lukaku and Batshuayi.

Amadou Onana will be present in midfield. Martinez had no doubts about Dries Mertens and De Ketelaere either.