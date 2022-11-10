Street race driver crashes on Brussels-Antwerp motorway

Eyewitnesses speak of a street race involving two cars of the BMW marque starting shortly after 9PM. Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors confirm the vehicles were racing towards Antwerp. “One vehicle had to deviate from its course and crashed into an Audi” explains Gilles Blondeau. “The 55-year-old Audi driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but isn’t critical. One person in the Beamer was badly injured and taken to hospital”.

“Several people absconded the scene but later returned”.

A traffic expert and police physician have been appointed. Police are examining the vehicles involved in the crash with a view to identifying the drivers and establishing what exactly happened.

The A12 had to be closed for a while to allow blue light services to do their work. Distruption to traffic lasted for several hours.

Prosecutors suspect the street racers attempted to hide evidence of their presence after the carsh. “It’s not something we can confirm at the minute, but witness statements seem to suggest this”.

The street racers are even believed to have deployed a tow-away truck.

“It’s a clear indication that they were willing to go far to hide their presence. There is evidence that they tried to recuperate items from the crashed vehicle” prosecutors say.