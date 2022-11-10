Sexual violence victims in Antwerp: "It's a tsunami"

Belgium boasts six centres for care following sexual violence based across the country. It’s here that the victims of assault and rape can receive support. Support can take many forms: psychological or medical support is available as well as help in formulating a (judicial) complaint or getting a trace examination carried out.

During the first six months of the year, 1,142 victims came forward to all six centres. Over a quarter headed for the Antwerp centre. 9 out of 10 are women. They are aged 23 on average. One in three victims is a minor. In two out of three cases the perpetrator was known to the victim.

Sarah De Schepper of the Antwerp care centre: “The first victims arrived the first day we were open. A tsunami followed. We never expected the enormous number of reports. Sexual violence is an enormous problem”.

Most of the victims who come forward suffered rape, attempted rape or assault.

Sarah is happy victims find their way to the centre. It means more samples are taken and that benefits the judicial investigation. “It’s happening on a more qualitative basis. We also hear that police are questioning victims in a more appropriate way too”.

73.6% of victims who come forward to the centre decide to make a judicial complaint during their very first visit.

“It’s our impression that more victims are deciding to make a judicial complaint as a result of the safe environment provided by the centre” says the federal police’s Lise Buyens. “As all victims receive support from the same centre the scale of the problem became clear during the past year”.

Prosecutor Franky De Keyzer says Antwerp prosecutors have noticed an improvement in the quality of investigations since the opening of the centre.

“The centre’s approach fits in well with our own in which care for the victim is central. The centre’s multidisciplinary approach enhances the quality of our investigations”.

“Victims have experienced something very traumatic. We notice that victims also set great store by the support they receive” says the centre’s Sarah De Schepper. “By providing all care under the same roof and giving victims the choice about which support they wish, we notice they quicky feel at ease”.