100 years ago, the Unknown Soldier was buried in Brussels

When deciding which of the unidentified Belgian soldiers that had fallen during the First would become the Unknown soldier a random coffin was exhumed at five different war cemeteries. All the coffins were taken to the station at Bruges (West Flanders) where a blind former soldier tapped one of the coffins with his white stick. The coffin was then taken to Brussels where it was interred at the Congress Column on 11 November 1922.

The man who was given the honour of designating the Unknown Soldier was Renold “Raymond” Haesebrouck. In 1917, during a reconnaissance of enemy positions in Diksmuide, he got shrapnel in his eyes and went blind. He was registered as number 1 in the of the National Association of War Invalids’ register.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1 Colonel Christophe Onraet said that Mr Haesebrouck also had a special relationship with the Belgian royal family. How this came about remained a mystery. However, according to some, while he was in the trenches he threw himself onto King Albert I to protect the then Belgian monarch when the trench came under fire during one of his visits to the front.