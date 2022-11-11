29-year-old policeman stabbed to death in Brussels by man that had asked for psychiatric help just hours earlier

The stabbing took place in the Aarschottstraat in Schaarbeek, next to Brussels North Railway Station. The assailant was shot by colleagues of the police officers that he had attacked. He was taken to hospital and has since been arrested. The police officer that died had been stabbed in the neck. The incident took place at around 7:15pm.

In a statement the Brussels North Local Poilce Service said "One of our patrols was attacked by a man with a knife. They requested reinforcements. An officer that came to assist used his firearm to nutralise the attacker. The Brussels Judicial Authorities has been informed of what happened”.