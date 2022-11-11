Car ends up on its roof at East Flemish recycling centre
There was something of an extraordinary sight at a recycling centre in the East Flemish municipality of Stekene on Thursday. An increadble turn of events resulted in a car ending up turned over and ending up on its roof.
A visitor drove his car into the Stekene recycling centre on Thursday afternoon. As he was presenting his identity card at the entrance things went horribly wrong. The man accidentally pushed his foot down on the accelerator of his car The vehicle shot forward, collided with a barrier and overturned. As a result, the car landed on its roof.
Employees and a few other visitors to the recycling centre immediately rushed to the aid of the shocked motorist. The Fire Service and an ambulance also arrived at the scene. The driver was not injured but was very shaken. The accident resulted in the temporary closure of the recycling centre as the overturned car was blocking the entrance. Visitors were turned away and told to go the recycling centre in the nearby town of Sint-Niklaas.