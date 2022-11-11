Coronavirus figures continue to fall

The latest figures issued by the public health science institute Sciensano show that during the week from 4 to 10 November an average of 55.4 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. These figures only include those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

The number of hospital admissions during the past week is more or less the same as it was during the previous week. There are currently 812 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is down 10% on a week ago includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also patients that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments. Of those hospitalised with COVID-19 46 patients are on ICUs, a fall of 23% on a week ago.

The number of positive PCR tests for coronavirus is down too. During the week from 1 to 7 November an average of 701 perople tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 25% on the previous week. Of those tested 14% tested positive for the virus.

Between 1 and 7 November an average of 4.3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day, a fall of 33% on the average daily death toll during the previous week.

By 8 November 3,707,000 people in Belgium had received an additional autumn booster dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 40% of the adult population.