Investigation launched after young woman’s body is found on path in woodland in Limburg Province
The Limburg Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found on a path in woodland in the municipality of Hechtel-Eksel. The dead woman was 26 years old and from Zonhoven (Limburg Province). Her body was on a path near to the Teutenweg in Hechtel-Eksel.
After the woman’s body was found officers from the Kempenland Local Police Service cordoned off the area around the path.
The Judicial Authorities dispatched a forensic team, and an autopsy was carried out on the woman’s remains. Forensics officers also combed the area in an effort to gather evidence that might shed light on how the woman died.
It is still unclear as to how the 26-year-old met her death.