MyID.be is the new “itsme”
A new app has been launched that will allow its users to provide identification data required to access webpages containing personal and confidential information about themselves in a safe and easy to use way. MyID.be will also be able to be used to order so-called “service cheques” that can be used to, for example, pay for domestic cleaning services or to get your ironing done. Does the launch of a new app mean that the existing itsme app is no longer fit for purpose?
Speaking on VRT Radio 2’s consumer affairs programme ‘De inspecteur’, Laurence Mortier of the Federal Policy and Support Department said “Up until now itsme had a monopoly as a digital security key”.
"However, the government wants to encourage other initiatives too. It is purely by chance that another private company hadn’t developed a digital security key before now”.
Ms Mortier added that it was high time for a second digital security key app.
“With this new addition we as a public service hope to also help stimulate the Belgian economy”.
Is myID.be as safe as itsme?
Laurence Mortier says that we can rest assured that MyID.be is safe. "The authorities keep very close tabs on it. We organise regular audits to check security levels. MyID.be got through the audit with flying colours."
"This security guarentee is a requirement to be able to enter the digital key box. It is our role as a government to provide citizens with the necessary security guarantees”.
Aspects other than security are also audited. “For example we also require guarantees that the users can easily access a help desk if they have questions. The app also should be free of charger so that everyone can use it”.
How does it differ from itsme?
“In essence there isn’t any difference and it certainly isn’t the case that people will suddenly stop using itsme. With this new app we are offering a choice. People will be able to choose whichever app suits them best”.
Unlike itsme that uses a telephone number as a way to log in, myID.be allows users to log in by scanning a QR-code with their smartphone or tablet. The registration procedure also differs between the two apps.
Where can I download myID.be?
The myID.be-app can be found in any app store. One-off registration can be completed using you e-id on the www.myid.be website..
One registered logging into the app is by means of scanning a QR code and typing in a 5-figure pin code.