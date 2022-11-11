MyID.be is the new “itsme”

Speaking on VRT Radio 2’s consumer affairs programme ‘De inspecteur’, Laurence Mortier of the Federal Policy and Support Department said “Up until now itsme had a monopoly as a digital security key”.

"However, the government wants to encourage other initiatives too. It is purely by chance that another private company hadn’t developed a digital security key before now”.

Ms Mortier added that it was high time for a second digital security key app.

“With this new addition we as a public service hope to also help stimulate the Belgian economy”.