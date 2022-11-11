Police unions “angry and disappointed” after young police officer’s murder

The Chairman of the police union NSPV Carlo Medo told VRT News that "This is unbelievable. We are angry, sorrowful, and very disappointed. We demand that finally decent measures are put in place. We simply just can’t carry on living with the things that have been happening in the country during the past few years. Violence against police officers has reached unprecedented levels. It really must stop”.

"The police are being seen as society’s punch balls where people can work off their frustration. The police are there to serve the public and not to be slaughtered. Because that is what has happened here”.

Mr Medo added that he expects "clear choices to be made on the part of politicians. "Our police officers are given very little protection by the Justice Department. When the Justice Minister was threatened half a platoon was deployed to protect him and quite rightly so. But who comes to the assistance of our police officers when the are subjected to pointless violence? It is high time that politicians started to talk the talk and walk the walk to ensure that these kinds of things can’t happen anymore”.