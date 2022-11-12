Almost 8,000 kilos of cocaine discovered among bananas at the port of Antwerp
About 7,900 kilos of cocaine, with a street value of more than 200 million euro, has been found in a container in the port of Antwerp. The drugs were hidden between a shipment of bananas from Ecuador. Four people have been arrested by in the northern Dutch municipality of Emmeloord in connection with the illegal shipment.
The investigation that led to the discovery of the drugs was led by the Belgian-Dutch Quick Response Unit of the Fortius Cocaine Streams Taskforce. Last week work done by the unit led to the arrest of a man from the Dutch city of Eindhoven. He is suspected of having tried to import a 600-kilo consignment of cocaine from Colombia through the port of Antwerp.
"With the interception of these two consignments, Fortius has dealt a serious blow to organised crime. Fortius has prevented these shipments from entering the market”, Fortius said in a statement.
The anti-drugs taskforce focuses on tackling the large-scale import of cocaine via the port of Antwerp to the Netherlands. It brings together police, prosecutors, customs, and other services from both Belgium and The Netherlands.