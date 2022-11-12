Almost 8,000 kilos of cocaine discovered among bananas at the port of Antwerp

The investigation that led to the discovery of the drugs was led by the Belgian-Dutch Quick Response Unit of the Fortius Cocaine Streams Taskforce. Last week work done by the unit led to the arrest of a man from the Dutch city of Eindhoven. He is suspected of having tried to import a 600-kilo consignment of cocaine from Colombia through the port of Antwerp.

"With the interception of these two consignments, Fortius has dealt a serious blow to organised crime. Fortius has prevented these shipments from entering the market”, Fortius said in a statement.

The anti-drugs taskforce focuses on tackling the large-scale import of cocaine via the port of Antwerp to the Netherlands. It brings together police, prosecutors, customs, and other services from both Belgium and The Netherlands.