Funeral takes place of young couple that died at last weekend’s Condroz Rally

The funeral has taken place of two teenagers that died after they were hit by a car while they were watching last weekend’s Condroz Rally in Liège Province. Hundreds of people attended the funeral that was held at Braives in Liège Province. 

16-year-old Margaux Ramacle and her boyfriend 18-year-old Romain Landeloos died last Sunday in the village of Moha, near Wanze (Liège Province) when they were hit by a rally car the had veered off course. The two teenage sweethearts will be buried together.

Margaux and Romain had been a couple for several years. Their parents decided that they should be buried together at the cemetery in Geer (Liège Province). Their burial will take place on Saturday afternoon. 

