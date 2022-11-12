Funeral takes place of young couple that died at last weekend’s Condroz Rally

16-year-old Margaux Ramacle and her boyfriend 18-year-old Romain Landeloos died last Sunday in the village of Moha, near Wanze (Liège Province) when they were hit by a rally car the had veered off course. The two teenage sweethearts will be buried together.

Margaux and Romain had been a couple for several years. Their parents decided that they should be buried together at the cemetery in Geer (Liège Province). Their burial will take place on Saturday afternoon.