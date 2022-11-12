Hospital “not informed” about police officer’s killer’s dangerous profile

The Saint-Luc University Hospital in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe says that it was told none of this when he brought there for voluntary admission to a psychiatric ward. Yassine Mahi had been taken there after he had gone into a police station in Evere in a confused state saying that he had mental health issues and hated the police. However, the fact that he had been admitted of his own volition meant that he was also free to leave the hospital as and when he wished. Only if a voluntary patient is under 24/7 police surveillance is this not the case the hospital said.

This all raises the question of why on Thursday when police in Evere contacted the Public Prosecutor did they opt for a voluntary psychiatric observation at a hospital and not for formal arrest or a forced admission to a psychiatric ward (sectioning), given Yassine Mahi’s record and that he is known to be radicalised. Things should become clearer during the investigation. However, many will pose the question of whether one police officer might not have been killed and another injured if things had been done differently. As far as the public prosecutor's office itself is concerned it believes that no errors were made.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office’s Tim De Wolf told VRT News that "The perpetrator harboured aggressive thoughts towards the police. But he had also expressed the wish to receive psychiatric counseling. The local police contacted the public prosecutor's office in Brussels to see if a procedure of forced psychiatric admission could be applied. However, one of the conditions for the application of that procedure is that the person refuses all help. This was not the case here. He explicitly asked for psychiatric help, so the magistrate on duty asked the police to escort him to the psychiatric ward of the hospital."

However, it is the case that a person can be sectioned "If they behave so aggressively that there is serious danger to others around them" or "if they are very seriously endangering their own health and safety." or "when they are mentally ill".

Several hours after Yassine Mahi had been taken to Saint-Luc the police contacted the hospital. It then became clear that he had already left the hospital. How this happened and when will be looked into during the investigation.