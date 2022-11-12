Police pay tribute to colleague stabbed to death in Brussels
Thursday evening’s knife attack on two police officers in the Brussels municipality Schaarbeek has seen an outpouring of bereavement among police officers in Brussels and elsewhere in the country. 29-year-old Thomas Monjoie died in the attack his 23-year-old colleague was taken to hospital for treatment on stab wounds. On Friday evening police officers in Brussels where Mr Monjoie worked and in his home city of Liège paid tribute to him.
At 7:15pm on Friday evening. A minute’s silence was observed in front of the police station on the Brabantstraat in Schaarbeek where the two officers that were attacked were based. This was followed by police sirens and flashing lights.
A hundred police officers then went to the foot of the Brussels courthouse’s steps before turning their backs on the building. A symbolic gesture that was made as many police officers believe that the tragedy could have been prevented if the public prosecutor’s office had acted differently.