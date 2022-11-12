Police unions demand Justice Minister’s resignation

However, in an interview with VRT News Mr Van Quickenborne has responded by saying that "Barely a month after my appointment, I decided to introduce a zero-tolerance directive for all violence against the police."

The police unions are outraged after Thursday night's fatal stabbing in Schaarbeek in which a police officer died. The unions are demanding the resignation of the Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal). Carlo Medo of the NSPV union told VRT News that "People are very angry about what is happening in this country. That is why there are calls for the minister's resignation.” Mr Medo went on to say that that “ We want immediate measures that benefit the police officers. Today they feel really let down."

However, in an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Mr Van Quickenborne responded by quoting the Chief Commissioner of the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service Michel Goovaerts "after thirty years in the force he notes that violence against the police is now being dealt with more strictly. Why is that? Because in November 2020, one month after my appointment, I decided to introduce a zero-tolerance guideline for all acts of violence against the police. Any incident of violence that results in at least 1 day’s incapacity for work will result in prosecution”.

“I have sent this directive to all Police Chiefs throughout the country. They have been told that 'If you see 1 case where violence against the police is not being dealt with please report it to me.' I have received no such reports of this from them and they say that violence is indeed being dealt with more strictly. So what the union is saying is wrong."