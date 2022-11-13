6 cars damaged as teenager driver loses control of his vehicle in Eernegem

The accident happened at around 9:30am on Saturday morning on the Stationstraat in Eernegem. The 19-year-old motorist that had only passed his driving test a month ago first crashed into a parked car. His vehicle was then catapulted onto the opposite side of the road where it hit a second vehicle. A further three parked cars were then also hit.

At least three vehicles had to be towed away and are likely to be written off. No one was injured in the accident. Police went to the scene. Local residents say that the young motorist was devastated after the accident.