By 2027 all Flemish motorways will be lit by LED lighting

Ms Peeters has instructed the Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency to replace the rest of the bulbs and achieve 100% LED lighting on our region’s motorways by 2027. This is three years earlier than originally planned. The news appears in this week’s edition of the Sunday freesheet ‘De Zondag’.

By switching to 100% LED lighting the Flemish Transport Minister hopes to be able to at least double the amount of energy saved. This in turn will save the taxpayer 1.4 million euro per annum.

As well as being more energy efficient another advantage of LED lighting is that it can be dimmed remotely and that each street light can be switched on and off individually if required.