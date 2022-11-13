Clubs to meet on Monday to discuss security as another First Division football match is abandoned due to fan misbehaviour

Belgian football has been blighted repeatedly in recent months by several serious incidents involving fans. A few weeks ago, while in Liège RSC Anderlecht supporters put a premature end to their team’s match against Standard in Liège. Yesterday (Saturday) the behaviour of some Charleroi fans resulted in the game against KV Mechelen being abandoned.

Writing on Twitter Mr Parys said "Tomorrow morning I will convene a meeting of all clubs to discuss safety at football grounds". Mr Parys also roundly condemned Saturday evening’s incidents.

"It is no longer possible for a group to hijack football for other ends. This group has to be excluded. We will take responsibility and accelerate the implementation of our (security) plan. We are reaching out to all partners in order to achieve this."

Mr Parys went on to say that Sporting Charleroi can expect a 50,000-euro fine and a disciplinary sanction. RSC Anderlecht was punished in a similar way following its fans' misbehaviour in Liège.

In May the Pro League and the Belgian Football Association announced that they would step up the fight against misconduct by supporters in and around football stadiums. This will be this in cooperation with the Interior Ministry’s Football Cell and the police.

The 'Together for safe football' action plan resolves to ensure that all football matches in Belgium will be able take place in safe and pleasant conditions. The first steps of the action plan implemented at the beginning of this season.