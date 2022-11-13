Clubs to meet on Monday to discuss security as another First Division football match is abandoned due to fan misbehaviour
Once again, a match in the Belgian First Division was marred by fans pelting the pitch first with tennis balls and later with fireworks. The match between Sporting Charleroi and KV Mechelen will almost certainly go down as a 0-5 forfeit victory for KV Mechelen as (some of) the Charleroi fans were responsible for the match referee abandoning the game. The behaviour of the home fans was as absurd as it was reproachable given that Sporting Charleroi were winning the game 1-0 when it was stopped midway in the second half.
Given what has been an upsurge in hooliganism in and around our country’s football stadiums in recent times the CEO of Belgian Professional Football’s governing body the Pro League, Lorin Parys (photo below), has called a meeting of clubs to discuss security measures at their stadiums. The meeting will held on Monday. Mr Parys announced that the meeting would be held on the social media platform Twitter on Sunday.
Belgian football has been blighted repeatedly in recent months by several serious incidents involving fans. A few weeks ago, while in Liège RSC Anderlecht supporters put a premature end to their team’s match against Standard in Liège. Yesterday (Saturday) the behaviour of some Charleroi fans resulted in the game against KV Mechelen being abandoned.
Writing on Twitter Mr Parys said "Tomorrow morning I will convene a meeting of all clubs to discuss safety at football grounds". Mr Parys also roundly condemned Saturday evening’s incidents.
"It is no longer possible for a group to hijack football for other ends. This group has to be excluded. We will take responsibility and accelerate the implementation of our (security) plan. We are reaching out to all partners in order to achieve this."
Mr Parys went on to say that Sporting Charleroi can expect a 50,000-euro fine and a disciplinary sanction. RSC Anderlecht was punished in a similar way following its fans' misbehaviour in Liège.
In May the Pro League and the Belgian Football Association announced that they would step up the fight against misconduct by supporters in and around football stadiums. This will be this in cooperation with the Interior Ministry’s Football Cell and the police.
The 'Together for safe football' action plan resolves to ensure that all football matches in Belgium will be able take place in safe and pleasant conditions. The first steps of the action plan implemented at the beginning of this season.