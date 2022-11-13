Flemish PM promises "fair package" of compensation measures for those living close to route of planned Ventilus high-voltage line

Earlier this week, the Flemish Government decided that the Ventilus high-voltage line that will bring electricity from offshore wind farms to land will be built above ground. High-voltage cables and pylons will be put into place across West Flanders to ensure that green energy produced by the offshore wind farms will be connected to the country’s electricity grid.

However, although the Flemish Government has given the project the thumbs up it will be some time yet before the Ventilus project is built. Building and other permits still have to be applied for and the exact route still has to be determined. However, one thing is clear though, those living close to the route of the Ventilus will have to be compensated.

The Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon told ‘De zevende dag’ that "In February we will select one route from the five routes that are currently on the table. This will be done is such a way as to limit the number of people that suffer adversely from the project to an absolute minimum”.

Those living close to the route will not be subject to compulsory purchase orders. However, their property will decrease in value. Measures will be taken to compensate them.

The CEO of the electricity grid operator Elia Chris Peeters told ‘De zevende dag’ that “A federal committee has been set up to look into compensation levels. The committee includes real estate agents and academics. According to the distance from the Ventilus infrastructure, people will receive compensation for the depreciation in the value of their homes. There will also be a purchase scheme for people who prefer to move."

The Flemish Government is to meet with Elia next week "To see if the package is fair", Mr Jambon said. The Flemish PM added that "We also need to determine how far around the power line we will offer compensation. This has yet to be decided”