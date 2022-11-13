Guard of honour and loud applause as policeman injured in Schaarbeek stabbing leaves hospital
A large number of police officers from the Brussels North Local Police Service, all dressed in uniform, went to Brussels University Hospital (UZ Brussel) on Saturday. They stood outside and formed a guard of honour before applauding as their 23-year-old colleague that was injured in Thursday evening’s stabbing left the hospital.
The police officer Jason P. was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening after a stabbing incident that left his 29-year-old colleague dead.
On leaving hospital the young policeman was greeted by his colleagues, who wished him a speedy recovery.