Labourer dies after becoming stuck between a trailer and a skip
A technical fault has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old labourer in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Herent. The man was killed while he was loading a skip onto the back of a lorry. Things went tragically wrong though and a technical fault resulted in him becoming trapped between the skip and the lorry’s trailer.
The accident happened at around 3:45pm on private property on the Vlietweg in Herent. When the accident happened, the labourer was carrying out some technical checks on the lifting mechanism used to winch skips onto the back of his lorry.
He was carrying out the checks after something had gone wrong when the skip was halfway through the lifting process. The man ended up sandwiched between the skip and the lorry and died at the scene