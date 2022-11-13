Schaarbeek knife-attacker arrested for murder and attempted murder within a terrorist context

The news that the suspect has now been formally charged comes from the spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office Eric Van der Sypt. The suspect, who was shot by police as he attempted to flee the scene of the attack, has not yet been questioned. A police surgeon examined him and determined that he is not yet fit to be questioned. Nevertheless, an Examining Magistrate has placed him under an arrest based on what is already known.

Armed with a knife, the 31-year-old attacked a police patrol on Aarschotstraat in Schaarbeek on Thursday evening. One police officer died of his injuries, a second officer was injured, but was allowed to leave the hospital on Saturday. The suspect, Yassine Mahi, is a former convict. He appears on the terror threat assessment group OCAD’s list of radicalised individuals.

Yassine Mahi was born in Brussels in 1990 and currently lives in Evere. Police have searched his flat. They have found books about Islam and are now checking whether they are extremist in nature. As the investigation is terrorism-related it is being conducted by the Federal Judicial Authorities and an Examining Magistrate specialised in anti-terrorism has been appointed to lead the investigation.